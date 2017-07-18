Bristol Old Vic ditches booking fees on all tickets

Bristol Old Vic has announced that it will scrap booking fees for tickets booked through its website.

Previously, customers were charged £1.50 per transaction, and the amount was added at the point of payment.

From now on, prices listed on the theatre’s site will be the final price that customers pay.

A spokeswoman for the theatre said: “We noticed a certain amount of frustration when this final fee was added on to the price at the point of payment and our audiences were keen for a clearer process to be put in place.”

While the £1.50 will not simply be added wholesale to existing ticket prices, it will be absorbed into ticket prices across the board using pricing software. These will range from £7.50 to £35.50.

Upcoming shows at the theatre include Harold Pinter’s The Caretaker, directed by Christopher Haydon, and Education, Education, Education from Wardrobe Ensemble.

In November 2016, artistic director of Sheffield Theatres, Robert Hastie, scrapped booking fees.