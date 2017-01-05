Brassed Off to mark Wolverhampton Grand’s return to producing after 40 years

The Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is to return to producing after more than four decades later this year, staging a new production of musical play Brassed Off.

The production is part of a plan to "redefine" the theatre, its bosses have said, with plans to increase its output of produced work in the future.

Brassed Off – the first major production to be created in-house at the venue since the early 1970s – will open in August, almost a year after the theatre unveiled a £1.2 million redevelopment.

Based on the 1996 film of the same name, Brassed Off will feature a company of professional actors alongside a community cast, while the show will feature a full brass band.

The stage version of Brassed Off is written by Paul Allen – adapted from Mark Herman's screenplay – and will be directed by former Hull Truck artistic director Gareth Tudor-Price, with set and costume design by John Brooking. It is a co-production with Talking Scarlet.

The Grand's chief executive and artistic director Adrian Jackson said the theatre would continue to be a receiving house but would look to producing a certain percentage of its programme in-house.

This will include co-productions with other theatres and commercial producers, as well as its stand-alone work.

"The Grand has an incredible history, and part of that is producing," Jackson told The Stage, adding that producing would also be a "really important part" of redefining the theatre's future.

"What I'm looking to do is to take the theatre on this new journey. What we are trying to do here is to engage with our staff a lot more so that they are able to use their skills and creativity to contribute to their own homegrown product and also to give Wolverhampton something special," he said.

The closest major producing house to the Grand is Birmingham Repertory Theatre, 20 miles away. Jackson added that he wanted to give Wolverhampton a "new reputation for producing".

The theatre's refurbishment, completed in September 2016, saw the Victorian venue's front-of-house areas remodelled, as well as all of its 1,200 seats replaced.

Last year, Oxford Playhouse returned to more frequent in-house producing after more than a decade of creating only small-scale work.