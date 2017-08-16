The Blockheads and Graeae pen new song protesting government disability cuts

The Blockheads' Chaz Jankel and Derek Hussey have collaborated with theatre company Graeae to write a protest song for its forthcoming tour of Reasons to Be Cheerful.

Graeae is staging a new production of its 2012 show Reasons to Be Cheerful, which features the Blockheads' music.

The new song, If It Can't Be Right Then It Must Be Wrong, has been penned by Jankel and Hussey alongside cast member John Kelly.

It is described as a "rallying cry against the current government cuts", especially those directed at the D/deaf and disabled community in the UK.

Hussey said: "These issues should be at the top of the agenda in any fair-minded democratic society. Allowing individuals to achieve and maintain independence, an element of self-esteem and dignity without suffering the ignominy of having to resort to a humiliating begging-bowl mentality.

"If It Can't Be Right Then It Must Be Wrong highlights some of those points and, I hope, reminds us all that with the right kind of assistance anything is possible.”

Ticket holders will be able to download the song free from Graeae's website, and there will be a live performance of it at every show.

The tour runs from September 8 until November 4, visiting seven venues across the country.

It is directed by Graeae artistic director Jenny Sealey, and designed by Liz Ashcroft.