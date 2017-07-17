Birmingham Dance Hub appoints first director

The first director of a new dance hub in Birmingham has been announced as Monique Deletant.

Currently director at Stratford Circus Arts Centre in London, Deletant has also worked in leadership roles at London arts hub Rich Mix and South Asian dance organisation Akademi.

The new dance centre was awarded £5 million from Arts Council England in March this year to develop production and administrative spaces for dancers over the next three years and support dance activity.

It will collaborate with dance organisation DanceXchange to deliver a dance strand for the Birmingham Weekender festival in September.

Peter Knott, Midlands area director at Arts Council England, said: “Dance Hub Birmingham promises to create a national and international home for dance in the heart of the Midlands and we’re delighted to see the appointment of Monique Deletant as the first director for this ambitious project.

“It’ll be great to see her work together with dance organisations and individuals to develop the next stages of the dance hub, as it adds to the city’s rich artistic and cultural reputation.”

Deletant said: “I am delighted to be joining Dance Hub Birmingham at this pivotal time.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and excellent diverse dance offer that already exists in Birmingham and I am looking forward to working with colleagues to showcase this to the world. Our next steps will be to look at a commissioning strand and develop programmes to support artist development. Now is the time to work together so that we can be more than the sum of our parts.”