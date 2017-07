Benedict Cumberbatch's Hamlet is to return to cinemas later this year, two years after its run at the Barbican.

The production, directed by Lyndsey Turner, had an audience of 800,000 when it was shown in cinemas in 2015, making it the most watched National Theatre Live broadcast to date.

It will be reshown at more than 2,500 cinemas globally on October 5, including at the Barbican, where the production was originally staged.