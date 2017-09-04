Ben Forster to host The Stage Debut Awards 2017

Ben Forster has been announced as the host of The Stage Debut Awards 2017.

The actor and singer is playing the lead role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical The Phantom of the Opera.

Actors Noma Dumezweni, Sharon D Clarke and Preeya Kalidas will present awards at the event, as well as National Theatre director Rufus Norris and Olivier award-winning director Michael Grandage.

Forster will present the evening, which recognises and celebrates breakthrough actors and creatives.

He said: “I’m very excited to be hosting the first-ever ceremony for The Stage Debut Awards. The scheme to celebrate new performers is one I’m completely behind. The shortlisted creative talent is exceptional and I’m looking forward to celebrating with all the nominees and winners on the night.”

Nominees for the inaugural awards include John Boyega, Audra McDonald and Amber Riley, who are up for the publicly voted Joe Allen Best West End Debut award. Voting is open until September 10.

The ceremony takes place on September 17 at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London and will be streamed live on The Stage’s Facebook page from 8.30pm.