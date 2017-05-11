Belfast Lyric announces first participants in playwriting development scheme

Belfast’s Lyric Theatre has announced the first four writers to participate in its inaugural New Playwrights Programme.

Seamus Collins, Erica Murray, Vittoria Cafolla and Andy Doherty will all receive support to develop their work over the six-month period of the scheme, which is being operated in partnership with the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

The four were chosen after a call for scripts from new and emerging writers that received, “an overwhelming response”, according to the theatre.

Collins has previously had work performed at Newcastle’s Live Theatre and on BBC Radio 3 and Murray is currently a member of the Soho Theatre’s Young Writers’ Lab. Cafolla has written for theatre and Sky/Amazon’s Britannia, while Doherty is an actor and graduate of the Lyric’s Drama Studio.

The scheme will also include a series of public masterclasses featuring established writers and directors, and the work of the four participants will be showcased in the theatre’s Naughton Studio in October.

Arts Council development officer for drama and dance, Gilly Campbell, said the funding body “is committed to providing valuable, meaningful opportunities to support new writing from local talent and bring this to the stage”.

She added: “We are delighted to partner with the Lyric Theatre on the New Playwrights Programme and congratulate the four chosen playwrights who will now engage in a period of intense development to bring their ideas to life. I look forward to seeing their new work on stage this autumn where it can be enjoyed by all.”