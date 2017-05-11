Close

BBC2’s King Charles III pulls in 1.8 million viewers

Oliver Chris, Tim Pigott-Smith and Charlotte Riley starred in BBC2's broadcast of King Charles III. Photo: Robert Viglasky
BBC2’s broadcast of King Charles III attracted 1.8 million viewers, according to overnight ratings.

The television adaptation of Mike Bartlett’s play starred Tim Pigott-Smith in his final role before his death last month.

The figures were above average for the 9pm timeslot. The ratings do not include catch-up services, such as the BBC iPlayer.

Written in iambic pentameter, the play imagines a future in which Prince Charles has acceded to the throne and causes a constitutional crisis.

Reactions to the drama on social media were divided.

King Charles III first opened at the Almeida Theatre, before transferring to the West End.

