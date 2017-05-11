BBC2’s King Charles III pulls in 1.8 million viewers
BBC2’s broadcast of King Charles III attracted 1.8 million viewers, according to overnight ratings.
The television adaptation of Mike Bartlett’s play starred Tim Pigott-Smith in his final role before his death last month.
The figures were above average for the 9pm timeslot. The ratings do not include catch-up services, such as the BBC iPlayer.
Written in iambic pentameter, the play imagines a future in which Prince Charles has acceded to the throne and causes a constitutional crisis.
Reactions to the drama on social media were divided.
Without wanting to sound like Mary Whitehouse, these scenes with Diana's ghost are really tasteless #KingCharlesIII
— Cllr Duncan Flynn (@DuncanFlynn81) May 10, 2017
Just finished watching #KingCharlesIII, what a cracking piece of television.
— JasonManford (@JasonManford) May 10, 2017
King Charles III first opened at the Almeida Theatre, before transferring to the West End.