BBC to screen opera documentary series

The BBC is to broadcast a new documentary series about the history of opera, in collaboration with the Royal Opera House.

Presented by Lucy Worsley, the two-part series is produced by Reef Television and will be shown on BBC2.

The commission will be part of a wider BBC season exploring the historical role of opera and music, which coincides with the V&A's exhibition Opera: Passion, Power and Politics.

The series will feature Royal Opera music director Antonio Pappano explaining the music featured in the documentary.

Called Lucy Worsley's Nights at the Opera, the programme was commissioned by Jan Younghusband, head of music television commissioning at the BBC, and BBC channel editor Patrick Holland.

Younghusband said: "Lucy Worsley has become one of the UK's most popular storytellers. Along with Antonio Pappano, we really couldn’t have a better team to celebrate and unpack the stories behind the origins of all the great opera tunes we love their context in wider history for a mainstream audience."