BBC reveals 21 actors earn more than £150,000

Emilia Fox, Peter Capaldi, David Jason and Jemma Redgrave are among the BBC’s highest paid actors, all earning more than £150,000 per year.

The names were revealed as the BBC was forced to disclose its highest earners as part of the new Royal Charter.

Exact salaries have not been published, but the 2016/17 annual report lists 96 of its top earners in bands of £50,000.

Seventeen of the 21 actors on the list appear in Casualty, Holby City or EastEnders.

Among actors, Derek Thompson tops the list with a salary between £350,000 and £399,999. He plays nurse Charlie Fairhead in medical drama Casualty, and is the programme’s longest-serving character, having been in the show for more than 30 years.

The next highest paid is Amanda Mealing, who also appears in Casualty and its spin-off Holby City. Mealing earns between £250,000 and £299,999.

Doctor Who star Capaldi earns between £200,000 and £249,999 along with Fox, Jason, Danny Dyer and EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt.

Redgrave is in the next bracket, earning between £150,000 and £199,999. She has appeared regularly in Doctor Who and Holby City.

Tim Roth is also listed in the category. He appeared in only two BBC programmes in the last year – drama series Rillington Place and biopic Reg.

Also included on the list are writers Roy Clarke and Daran Little. Clarke created and wrote sitcoms Last of the Summer Wine, Keeping Up Appearances and Open All Hours. Little regularly writes for EastEnders.

Last year Gary Barlow was paid between £200,000 and £249,999 by the BBC. He worked on talent show Let It Shine, searching to find a boyband for upcoming musical The Band.