Bath abolishes arts grants as Bristol mulls £380k culture cut

Grants to arts organisations in Bath are to be phased out completely by the local council, with campaigners claiming it will lead to financial support for emerging and mid-scale companies being “killed off”.

The 100% cut to Bath and North East Somerset Council’s small project grants for the arts, which provides companies with up to £5,000 a year, come as it emerges that Bristol City Council is also planning to make cuts to its arts budget, with a proposal to reduce it by £380,000.

Bath and North East Somerset Council is proposing reducing its arts grants to save £433,000 by 2020, as it looks to plug a £37 million gap.

However, campaigners from Theatre Bath, a community organisation that aims to promote and champion theatre within the Bath and North East Somerset area, said the proposed cuts would be detrimental to arts in the region.

Founder Luke John Emmett told the Bath Chronicle that the grants were vital to smaller organisations.

“They allow for smaller projects in the Bath area and are a great benefit to smaller practitioners and freelancers. We have spoken to art officers and the arts grants are going completely. This will have a detrimental effect in the city as they are a lifeline for smaller organisations,” he said.

According to the Bath Theatre website, the move is “killing off any hope of a supportive arts infrastructure for emerging or small to mid-scale artists”.

Organisations that have previously been funded by the grants include Rondo Theatre and Bath Fringe Festival.

In a statement, the council confirmed grants would be “wound down at the end of the financial year”.

It said that it would continue to commission more than £2 million worth of events and festivals in the city, but Bath Theatre expressed concern that there had been no guarantee that this money would go to Bath-based organisations. It claimed the commissions would be put out to tender, and that this would be “an open playing field”.

Separately, Bristol City Council said it was planning to shave £380,000 off its arts budget. The council currently provides about £1 million to arts providers, and had been proposing to cut this in half. However, following a public consultation, it said it would now remove £190,000 in 2018/19, and a further £190,000 in 2021/22.

The council currently awards Bristol Old Vic £288,640 in annual funding. Other arts organisations that receive funding include Tobacco Factory Theatres, which receives £40,000 a year.