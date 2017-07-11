Ayckbourn dystopian epic confirms details for London run

The Old Vic has announced that Alan Ayckbourn’s new play The Divide will transfer to the London theatre after its premiere at the Edinburgh International Festival.

The two-part play explores a dystopian society, and is directed by Annabel Bolton.

It will run at the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh from August 8 to 20, and then will transfer to the Old Vic from January 30 to February 10, 2018 with press day on February 3.

The cast for the Edinburgh run includes Jake Davies, Erin Doherty, Clare Burt, Thusitha Jayasundera and Sophie Melville.

Design is by Laura Hopkins, lighting by David Plater, sound by Bobby Aitken and video by Ash J Woodward, with compositions by Christopher Nightingale.