Audra McDonald returning to UK for concerts at Leicester Square Theatre

Audra McDonald is to return to the UK for four concerts at the Leicester Square Theatre.

The singer previously performed at the venue in January last year.

She had been due to star in Lady Emerson’s Bar and Grill in the West End last summer, but these were postponed after the performer became pregnant.

Her concerts at the Leicester Square Theatre will run from April 12 to 15, and McDonald will be joined on stage by pianist Seth Rudetsky and husband Will Swenson.

The concerts are produced by Mark Cortale. Cortale previously produced Patti LuPone in concert with Rudetsky in 2013.