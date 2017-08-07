Audiences to bare all for Hair’s ‘clothing optional performance’

An immersive production of rock musical Hair is to hold a 'clothing optional performance' during its run at the Vaults in London.

First staged in the late 60s, the musical became famous for its nudity on stage, and audiences will now be able to watch the show naked for a special one-off performance, part of the 50th anniversary production.

The show promises to transport audiences to a "fully immersive 60s experience where the youthful cast of long-haired hippies will champion peace, love and freedom against the backdrop of the Vietnam War draft during the 1960s".

The production's website claims the event is intended as a safe space for both audiences and performers, and that staff reserve the right to restrict access to anyone "without suitable self control".

Audiences are advised to bring a bag to carry their clothes in and a sarong or towel to sit on during the performance, on November 11.

Hair originally ran at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester and will be running at the Vaults, beneath Waterloo station, from October 4 to January 14.

It is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle and produced by Aria Entertainment, Senbla and the Hope Mill Theatre.