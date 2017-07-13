ATG boosts music venue portfolio with two acquisitions

Ambassador Theatre Group is expanding its portfolio of music-led venues, taking on the operation of a new 3,500-seat arena in Swansea and the refurbished Stockton Globe Theatre.

They will be run on a similar basis to ATG's New York venue the King's, where music is the primary focus though it hosts other genres.

Swansea's new indoor arena will be at the heart of the Swansea Central development site, which will also include shops, restaurants, a boutique cinema and a hotel nearby. It is due to open in 2020.

Meanwhile, the refurbishment of Stockton Globe has been subject to a six-year delay and many complications, but earlier this year announced that it would reopen in 2018/19.

Heritage Lottery Fund has now also confirmed a £4.5 million National Lottery grant to aid the plans. When open, the theatre will have a focus on music and comedy.

ATG chief executive Mark Cornell said the company could make the both venues "market-leading”.

"ATG believes it can bring real value to the [venues], both during the design and construction phase and once operational. With our producer and promoter relationships, and by developing close links with local organisations, we believe we can bring a strong and varied programme to Swansea Arena," he added.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said the appointment was a significant moment in the city's regeneration, while Bob Cook, leader of Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, described ATG’s appointment as a “huge coup”.