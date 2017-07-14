ATG appoints Colin Marr to run Edinburgh Playhouse

Ambassador Theatre Group has appointed Colin Marr as theatre director for Edinburgh Playhouse.

He replaces Deborah Newman, who joined the organisation in August 2016 and left last month.

Marr is currently chief executive of multi-arts venue Eden Court in Inverness, a role he has held since 1997.

He is also chair of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, and has previously worked at the Traverse Theatre.

On his appointment, Marr said: “I’m very excited to be returning to the capital and look forward to working with the team in this iconic Edinburgh theatre, which plays host to world-leading touring productions, as well as being a key venue for festival and fringe seasons.”

Marr will join Edinburgh Playhouse in September. James Howarth will cover the chief executive role until he is in post.

ATG business director Julia Potts said: “I am delighted that Colin will be joining the Edinburgh Playhouse, and the wider ATG family, later this year. He brings with him a wonderful track record of success in Inverness, and a wealth of industry experience. I am looking forward to seeing the Playhouse flourish under his vision and leadership.”