Arts sector cuts energy use by 22% to become greener

Arts organisations in England have lowered their energy usage by more than a fifth over the past five years, according to a new report from environmental charity Julie’s Bicycle.

The study has been released half-way through Arts Council England’s environmental programme, which is run in partnership with Julie’s Bicycle and reports on the changes implemented by companies as they try to become greener and more sustainable.

A consistent core group of 136 arts organisations have been reporting energy use since 2012/13. The total kilowatts per hour they consume – of electricity, gas and on-site renewables – have dropped by 22% over the period.

This includes a 9% decrease between 2015/16 and 2016/17.

Tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent emitted by the same core group fell by 21% over the five-year period.

In total, 623 organisations report to the programme, including the 469 in Arts Council England’s national portfolio.

The report estimates that they have saved £11 million in energy costs since 2012/13, and if energy use continues to decline at the same rate, will have saved a total of £168 million by 2029/30.

The number of organisations able to report robust data has increased by 33% since the beginning of the programme, the study says, and 86% submitted an environmental action plan in 2016/17.

Of those taking part, 70% said they had experienced well-being benefits from the programme, with the report claiming that arts organisations increasingly believe that the environmental programme is having a positive impact on their organisations and the arts as a whole.

In a foreword to the report, Arts Council England chief executive Darren Henley praised the initiative for its role in increasing resilience, adding that the sector was also making an impact in an area of social concern and saving money in the process.

Responding to the report’s publications, Nick Nuttall, a spokesperson for UN Climate Change, added that the programme undertaken by the arts in the UK was a “powerful blueprint to inspire the leadership we need”.

Read the full Sustaining Great Art 16/17 report here