Arts pressure group to assess impact of Brexit on creative sector

Brexit’s ongoing impact on the arts sector is being assessed as part of a second major survey by the Creative Industries Federation.

The federation previously surveyed arts leaders last year about their concerns for the sector when the UK leaves the European Union. The results were published in October in a report that highlighted the need for EU workers to be able to remain in the UK post-Brexit and how the weakened pound has had both a positive and negative impact on the industry.

The federation is carrying out a second survey as the government prepares to trigger Article 50, which will formally signal the UK’s intention to leave the EU.

The results of the survey will be used in the federation’s negotiations with the government in the coming months.

Harriet Finney, deputy chief executive and policy director for the federation, explained: "We surveyed members in the months preceding the EU referendum last summer in order to identify what the vote would mean for their work and activities.

"We then used that information to inform our work in the wake of the vote, leading to the Brexit Report in October that was our first-look examination of the opportunities and challenges presented by the decision to leave.”

She added: ”With the prime minister preparing to trigger Article 50, we believe it is important to update our understanding of the sector’s experience to date and priorities now. It is important to secure the best outcome possible on issues from staffing and skills to trade deals in the forthcoming negotiations, and we are seeking any evidence that might prove useful in our ongoing engagement on these issues across government."

At the end of last year, arts leaders claimed Brexit would be one of the biggest issues facing the industry in 2017.

Tom Watson, shadow culture secretary, told The Stage that Brexit would have “ramifications for the arts we haven’t thought of yet, from funding to copyright law”.

“The arts need a seat at the negotiating table,” he added.