Arts internships are London-centric and a barrier to diversity – think tank

Internships in the creative industries are too London-centric and act as a ‘barrier’ to social mobility, according to a report from the Institute for Public Policy Research think tank.

It recommended that undergraduates should carry out a university-approved undergraduate internship, prioritising disadvantaged students “who are less likely to have the necessary social and financial capital to find a good-quality internship”, and called for placements lasting longer than four weeks to be banned.

The report, which analysed online job postings and surveyed interns across all sectors, also reveals that the arts, entertainment and recreation sector advertises the greatest number of internships.

Internships in the creative sector, the report explains, are also highly concentrated in London and have particularly variable working practices.

Within the creative industries – which the report defines as including information, communication, arts, entertainment and recreation – three quarters of internships advertised are only on offer in London, which is seen as “unaffordable for many prospective interns”.

The prevalence of internships in the creative industries is “concerning”, according to the report, “because the creative workforce lacks ethnic and socioeconomic diversity, particularly at entry level”.

It continued: “If internships without measures to ensure equal access are common, there is a risk that the diversity of the sector will suffer.”

According to the study, 11.4% of all internships advertised are in the creative industries, while only 3.7% of job vacancies are advertised in those sectors.

Young people working in creative occupations are more likely to have richer parents, too: 64% of under-30 employees had “a breadwinning parent in a managerial or professional occupation”, compared to 44% across all employment sectors.

These factors are contributing to a workforce within creative professions that is not diverse enough. In London, a third of the under-30 working population belongs to an ethnic minority group, but within the creative sector only 16.4% are from ethnic minority backgrounds.

The IPPR warned that a lack of legal definition around internships was part of the problem and called on the government to ensure that internships no longer remained “unregulated, of variable quality and restricted to a privileged few”.