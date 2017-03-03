Arts Council offers £2.7m to judge quality of theatre shows

Arts Council England is offering a £2.7 million contract to deliver its numerical grading system for artistic quality.

This is the biggest external contract ACE has ever put out to tender, with companies invited to apply for the job of implementing the council’s new 'Quality Metrics' system.

The system, which will be rolled out from 2018, is designed to measure the artistic quality of ACE’s national portfolio organisations’ work.

The Quality Metrics programme conducts self, peer and public assessment by using a set of qualitative statements, completed using a survey, with the answers then being ascribed a numerical value.

This number provides a "measure of quality" of the activity being assessed. For theatre companies, this could mean assessing the quality of individual productions.

A pilot scheme revealed concerns from the industry about the implementation of a standardised system to measure quality. However, ACE said it had seen sufficient support from the sector to forge ahead with the plans.

The scheme will be mandatory for all organisations receiving more than £250,000, with ACE also encouraging those in receipt of less than £250,000 to adopt it.

The invitation to tender states that the contract will begin in May 2017, and end in March 2020.

An ACE spokeswoman said: “We want to help the arts sector have an understanding of audiences more akin to that already enjoyed by the data-savvy commercial creative industries.

“The Quality Metrics system will help theatres, galleries and museums collect valuable information about their audiences' experiences.

“They will be able to use that data to plan future programmes and improve the quality of their work.

“That represents a good investment on behalf of the arts-loving public."