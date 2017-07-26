Arts Council confirms delay to Quality Metrics implementation

National portfolio organisations will no longer be required to factor Arts Council England's Quality Metrics framework into their 2018/19 planning, the funding body has confirmed.

A £2.7 million contract was put out to tender earlier this year, but earlier this month the Arts Council announced it had delayed awarding the contract for the project, which will grade the quality of artistic work using data.

The measure will mean funded organisations must conduct self, peer and public assessments through a survey, with the numbers being ascribed a numerical value. This will then be used to determine a "measure of quality" of the art being assessed.

The Arts Council offered no new timescale for the contract to be awarded and has now confirmed that the scheme will not be introduced as planned in April 2018, in line with the new NPO period.

The body now anticipates it will be in place by April 2019, from which date organisations receiving more than £250,000 per year will be required to use it as a condition of the remaining three years of their funding agreement.