Arthur Darvill to star in Taylor Mac play at Bush Theatre
Arthur Darvill is to star in the UK premiere of Taylor Mac’s play Hir at London’s Bush Theatre.
The Doctor Who and Broadchurch star will play Isaac, a man who has returned home after serving in the marines, alongside Ashley McGuire, Griffyn Gilligan and Andy Williams.
Last year, Darvill wrote the music for a touring production of Fantastic Mr Fox.
Nadia Fall directs, with design by Ben Stones, lighting by Eliott Griggs and sound by Elena Pena. Fight direction is by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown.
Hir runs from June 15 to July 22, with press night on June 20.
In March the Bush Theatre reopened after a £4.3 million refurbishment.