Anthony Horowitz: ‘Why do theatres give critics free tickets?’

Writer Anthony Horowitz has questioned why theatre critics are given free tickets to review shows.

As reported in the Times, Horowitz said: “As a board member of the Old Vic I don’t know why we give these people free tickets on the first night. Yes of course it might get four or five stars and that sort of helps us, but when they don’t and when they come in and are horrible about somebody’s work that just makes me angry.”

The author of the Alex Rider spy books, a James Bond sequel novel and several Sherlock Holmes novels was speaking at an event as part of the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

He added: “Everyone in the room can have an opinion about the play, but if your opinion about the play is put into a newspaper it appears to elevate it.”

Describing the theatre world as “brutal, horrible”, Horowitz told the audience “you have no idea how awful theatre is”.

“Theatre critics have the power of getting you on the first night,” he added

In 2015, Horowitz’s play Dinner With Saddam, which ran at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London, received a number of negative reviews.

In The Stage, Mark Shenton’s one-star review labelled the play “a dismal, simultaneously undercooked and over-spiced affair” while Time Out’s Andrzej Lukowski “found this comedy set in Iraq on the cusp of the Iraq War about as funny as I found the actual Iraq War”.

Horowitz, who has also written for Midsomer Murders, suggested that the play was “brutalised by a large number of critics” because of his success in other media.

“I am quite convinced that theatre doesn’t want me, I am too much of a parvenu, too busy elsewhere,” he said.

The writer revealed that he has just finished a new play, but following the critical reviews of Dinner With Saddam, he will publish it under a pseudonym.

This story was edited on August 14 to improve the accuracy of the headline and first sentence