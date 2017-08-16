Andy Coxon to lead cast of Hair

Andy Coxon is to star in the forthcoming 50th anniversary production of rock musical Hair.

Coxon, whose recent credits include Yank! at Charing Cross Theatre and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, will play Berger in the show, which runs at the Vaults in London from October 11 to January 13.

He is joined in the cast by Daniel Bailey, Adam Dawson, Patrick George, Jammy Kasongo, Jessie May, Natalie Green and Laura Johnson.

Shekina McFarlane, Robert Metson, Liam Ross-Mills, Koryann Stevens and Kirsten Wright complete the cast.

The production, which originated at the Hope Mill in Manchester, is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle.

It has music by Galt MacDermot and book and lyrics by James Rado and Gerome Ragni.

Hair is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Ollie Rosenblatt for Senbla, Joseph Houston and William Whelton for Hope Mill Theatre.

Earlier this month the production announced it would hold a 'clothing optional' performance, where audiences could watch the show naked, on October 14.