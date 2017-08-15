Andrew Scott Hamlet to be broadcast on BBC2

BBC2 will broadcast Robert Icke’s production of Hamlet, which is currently playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End.

The production features Andrew Scott, known for his television role as Moriarty in BBC’s Sherlock, alongside Angus Wright, Jessica Brown Findlay and Juliet Stevenson.

It premiered at the Almeida Theatre earlier this year before transferring to the West End, where it is due to close on September 2.

The broadcast promises “a front-row seat at the innovative production”, and it will be shown on BBC2 in 2018, although no exact date has yet been announced.

Icke said: “The production has been on a wonderful journey from the Almeida to the West End, and I am very much looking forward to this next step on BBC2. To be able to offer our version of Hamlet to as wide and diverse an audience as possible has always been of paramount importance to us, and now we are thrilled to be able to bring it to people across the country.”

BBC2 controller Patrick Holland added: “Andrew Scott's Hamlet is utterly thrilling. His performance makes each familiar word of the play feel like it is being newly discovered. The staging in a modern-day Denmark makes for a startlingly resonant and challenging production. I am delighted that it is coming to BBC Two.”

Natasha Tripney’s five-star review for The Stage called the production “majestic”, and described Scott as delivering “one of the great Shakespearean performances of recent years”.

John Wyver at Illuminations Television will produce the broadcast.