Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express to be revived at the Other Palace

Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Starlight Express is to return for a new workshop production.

Members of the original creative team are set to reunite for three, concert-style workshop performances, which will take place at Lloyd Webber's the Other Palace in London.

The musical first opened in the West End in 1984 and ran for more than 7,000 performances.

Starlight Express has music by Lloyd Webber and original lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. It was originally directed by Trevor Nunn and choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

Focusing on the score and lyrics, a cast of actors and musicians will work on the show with Lloyd Webber for a week, performing in the evening and responding to audience reaction and feedback as they "navigate the exciting process of revisiting this classic work".

Starlight Express runs on September 14, 15 and 16, with all tickets priced £25.