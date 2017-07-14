Andrew Lloyd Webber pens autobiography

Andrew Lloyd Webber is writing a memoir looking back over his life and career.

The autobiography, entitled Unmasked, will be published by HarperCollins in March 2018.

Lloyd Webber will give insight into his family life, the musicals he wrote as a child and his decision to leave school to pursue a musical career.

A description of the book reads: “In Unmasked, internationally acclaimed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber looks back over more than five decades in the spotlight as he recounts his fascinating life and remarkable career.

“Lloyd Webber recalls the musicals he created as a child, his school days at Oxford, his artistic influences, including Tim Rice and David Niven, and how he made the decision to leave school to pursue the musical career that would make him a global superstar.”

The description adds: “Webber illuminates his creative process and takes us behind the scenes of his productions, sharing fascinating details about the shows and the rich cast of characters involved in making them hits.

“Full of colourful characters and rich storytelling and illustrated with 16 pages of colour photos, Unmasked at last reveals the true face of the extraordinary man beneath the storied legend.”