Amelia Lily to join cast of Shrek the Musical tour

Amelia Lily has been cast in the nationwide tour of Shrek the Musical, alongside the previously announced Laura Main.

Lily is to share the role of Fiona with Call the Midwife star Main, and will perform at select venues including Stoke, Blackpool and Bristol.

Directed by Nigel Harman, the production opens at the Edinburgh Playhouse in December, with Lily joining the cast from April 2018.

The cast also includes Stefan Harri, Marcus Ayton and Samuel Holmes. Shrek the Musical will tour from December 12 to December 18, 2018.

Known for her appearance as a contestant on The X Factor in 2011, Lily’s credits include Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and the London production of American Idiot.

The cast also includes Adam Baker, Ethan Bradshaw, Michael Carolan, Joseph Dockree, Will Hawksworth, Sarah-Louise Jones, Reece Kerridge, Thomas Lee Kidd and Amy Oxley.

Lily said: “I had my first taste of performing as Princess Fiona back in 2012 when I donned the famous green dress for a Children in Need special. It was an incredible experience so when the opportunity came up to reprise the role, I jumped at the chance. I can’t wait to set out on a road-trip across the country with all my fairytale friends.”

The musical is based on William Steig’s book Shrek! and features book lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Jeanine Tesori. It has set and costume design by Tim Hatley.

It is being produced by Neal Street Productions and Playful Productions with Ron Kastner, Saracen Films, Tulchin/Bartner Productions, Gavin Kalin, Glass Half Full Productions/Just For Laughs Theatricals, Lee Menzies and Mark Cartwright.