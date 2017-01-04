Amber Riley misses Dreamgirls performances after being diagnosed with pneumonia

The producers of Dreamgirls have confirmed that Amber Riley has been suffering from pneumonia, as she remains absent from the show.

Riley has missed around 12 shows over the festive period, with a statement now confirming that a doctor has diagnosed her with pneumonia.

Other company members have also missed shows over Christmas due to illness.

"The company has been working with doctors to ensure that they all recover as quickly as possible, taking every precaution that they do not come back too quickly and become ill again," the statement said, adding that Riley is now in the final stages of recovery and is expected to return to the show in the next few days.

American performer Marisha Wallace, who played the role of Effie White in the US, has been drafted in to alternate with Karen Mav, the London production's other alternate Effie.

Dreamgirls producer Sonia Friedman described the role of Effie as "without doubt one of the biggest in musical theatre" adding that aside from Riley's illness, it was always the intention to bring in alternate performers to play the part.

"When Broadway star Marisha Wallace, who has already played Effie White in America, and who has worked with [Dreamgirls director] Casey Nicholaw on both Something Rotten and The Book of Mormon, became available we jumped at the chance of bringing her into the Dreamgirls family alongside Amber Riley and our other current alternate, Karen Mav. I am delighted that both Marisha and Karen have made such a wonderful start, performing the role of Effie several times over the holiday period and proving such a big hit with audiences," Friedman said, adding that she was looking forward to Riley being fully recovered.

Dreamgirls is running at the Savoy Theatre and currently booking until October.