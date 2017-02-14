Under-25s are being offered free tickets to see the Almeida Theatre’s production of Hamlet starring Andrew Scott, as part of a four-day festival at the venue.

Hamlet for Free will run from April 10 to 13, with five free performances of the play staged exclusively for people aged 25 and under.

In addition, there will be a series of events and workshops over the four days, with figures including artistic director Rupert Goold and members of the Hamlet cast taking part.

One event, Answers Back: Who the Hell’s in Charge Here?, will involve a panel on the themes of leadership and division explored in the play.

The festival also includes Press Go, an interactive promenade theatre piece, written by Hannah Wood, for which audience members will visit a variety of locations in Islington.

In total, 1,650 young people will be able to see the Robert Icke-directed play during the festival, free of charge.

Goold said: “We want to open up the doors of the theatre and welcome everyone aged 25 and under inside to experience the shows we create, the actors on stage, the creatives off stage, and to offer a platform for young people to explore their own talent, at no cost.”

He added: “It’s vital to remove any barriers to attending and making theatre and we are excited to welcome first-timers, students and young theatremakers. No one should feel that theatre isn’t for them and Hamlet for Free is a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with audiences new to the Almeida and create a memorable and valuable experience.”