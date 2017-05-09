Alice Malin appointed associate director at Actors Touring Company

The Actors Touring Company has appointed Alice Malin as its new associate director.

The position allows an emerging director to be embedded with a producing company that is not building based.

Malin joins ATC for 18 months, during which time she will work alongside artistic director Ramin Gray in making and touring the company's productions of The Suppliant Woman and Winter Soltsice.

Her previous directing experience including assistant directing at companies including Chichester Festival Theatre, Shakespeare’s Globe and Theatr Clwyd.

Announcing her appointment, Gray said: "Alice was an outstanding candidate in a highly competitive field. She has ambition, talent and skill. I’m eager to watch her thrive and contribute to the development of ATC as we move towards our 40th year as one of Britain’s leading touring companies.”