Alex Salmond to star in Edinburgh Fringe show

Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond is to perform in a show at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Alex Salmond Unleashed is billed as “a festival of fun, friends and freedom” and will consist of the Scottish politician’s thoughts and stories, revealing what it was like to be in power.

There will also be special guests and music, as well as the opportunity for audience members to ask questions.

The line-up of special guests is yet to be announced.

The show will run from August 13 to 27 at Assembly Rooms, and is directed by Ian Talbot.

It is produced by Denise Silvey, Cahoots Theatre Company and former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

Salmond is not the first ex-politician to take a show to the fringe. Gyles Brandreth has appeared in his own one-man show several times, while Lembit Opik starred in a musical in 2016.