Actor Robert Hardy dies aged 91

Robert Hardy, best known for television’s All Creatures Great and Small and his portrayals of Winston Churchill, has died at the age of 91.

His death earlier today was confirmed in a statement by his family.

Hardy’s early theatre career had marked him out as a Shakespearean of promise, appearing alongside Laurence Olivier’s Coriolanus, Charles Laughton’s King Lear and Edith Evans in All’s Well That Ends Well at the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre in Stratford.

In the early 1960s he was seen as Henry V in the BBC’s history plays compendium An Age of Kings and as Coriolanus in The Spread of the Eagle, and, again for the BBC, as Toby Belch in Twelfth Night in 1980.

He portrayed wartime leader Winston Churchill several times on screen and stage, most recently in Peter Morgan’s The Audience at the Gielgud Theatre in 2013, although an injury led to his early withdrawal from the production.

He found wider fame as vet Siegfried Farnon in the long-running All Creatures Great and Small and more recently gained a cult following as the minister for magic Cornelius Fudge in four of the lucrative Harry Potter film series.

A leading specialist on the longbow, he also played a key role in the raising and preservation of Henry VIII’s Tudor warship, The Mary Rose, in 1982.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Stage.