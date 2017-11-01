Actor alleges ‘unpleasant encounters’ with Kevin Spacey while at Old Vic

An actor who performed at the Old Vic during Kevin Spacey's tenure has claimed the then artistic director routinely behaved inappropriately towards young men at the theatre.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos wrote in a Facebook post that he had experienced two "unpleasant encounters with Spacey that were on the edge of being called harassment", but said he did not report them.

He added that many people had a "Kevin Spacey story", and said: "It seems that it only took a male under 30 to make Mr Spacey feel free to touch us."

The incidents referenced by Cavazos relate to Spacey's 11-year tenure at the London theatre, which ended in 2015.

Cavazos' acting credits state that he performed several times in the Old Vic's annual 24 Hour Plays event, as well as some rehearsed readings and workshop performances.

Cavazos said: "Those of us who met him in London when he was director of the Old Vic Theatre know that there will be many more who dare to tell their stories in the coming days and weeks. It would not surprise me if they were numbers similar to Weinstein's."

He said Spacey would invite young men to the theatre to "talk about their careers", and had several times prepared candlelit picnics on the stage, but more common was that he would be at the bar, "squeezing whoever caught his attention".

Cavazos' comments follow intensifying allegations against Spacey, which began when US actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986, when he was 14 and Spacey 26.

The Old Vic has since issued a statement saying it was "deeply dismayed" at the accusations, and yesterday told the Evening Standard that no complaints had been made against Spacey during his time at the theatre.

The Old Vic has also set up a confidential complaints process. It has also brought in external investigators to help deal with any historic complaints made.

Spacey's representatives had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.