Aaron Sidwell cast in 2018 Wicked tour

Aaron Sidwell is to join the cast of Wicked for its 2018 UK and Ireland tour.

Sidwell's credits include musicals American Idiot, Grey Gardens and Loserville, as well as the role of Steven Beale in EastEnders, which he will leave to join the Wicked cast as Fiyero.

The tour begins in Bristol on January 31, before travelling across the UK and Ireland until January 2019.

It will visit locations including Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin, Sunderland, Southampton, Cardiff and Manchester.

Full casting for the tour will be announced in September.

Wicked, by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, is directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B Platt and David Stone.