Caroline, or Change to transfer to London’s Hampstead Theatre

Jeanine Tesori’s Caroline, or Change will transfer to London’s Hampstead Theatre following a run at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

Sharon D Clarke will reprise her role as Caroline Thibodeaux in the musical, which has music by Tesori and book and lyrics by Tony Kushner.

The production, which is directed by Michael Longhurst, will run from March 12 to April 21, with press night on March 19.

Hampstead Theatre has also announced the UK premiere of Sarah Burgess’ play Dry Powder.

Directed by Anna Ledwich, it will run from January 26 to March 3, with press night on February 1.

Artistic director Edward Hall said: “We’re delighted that Sarah Burgess will make her UK debut at Hampstead with her new play Dry Powder.

“Sarah is clearly making waves in the US, and we’re proud to introduce this bold new voice to British audiences.”

He added: “Tony Kushner’s work continues to enthral audiences around the world and we are thrilled that he will be returning to Hampstead with his musical collaborator Jeanine Tesori and their multi-award winning musical.

“Partnering up with our friends at Chichester, this will be our first musical offering since Sunny Afternoon and I know it will be a special experience hearing Jeanine’s score in our intimate theatre as the phenomenal Sharon D Clarke makes her Hampstead Theatre debut.”