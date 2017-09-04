Gender fluid children’s storytelling events announced

Wilton’s Music Hall in London is to host a series of storytelling hours for children with gender fluid performers.

Tales in Drag will feature drag kings and queens and performers who challenge expectations of gender telling familiar and new stories to children and their families.

The aim of the series is to “encourage children to be true to themselves, feel confident, and embrace differences between themselves and others”.

Upcoming events include Tales in Drag with drag king Fanta Le Mon on October 6 at 10am, and Tales in Drag with cabaret singer Tricity Vogue at the same time on September 13.

Maxi More will perform Tales in Drag on September 20.

David Graham, learning and participation manager at Wilton’s, said: “Wilton’s are so proud to have Tales in Drag as part of our learning and participation programme; it’s such a celebration of joy and uniqueness that reflects the stream of colourful, wonderful artists we have coming through our doors.”

Tales in Drag was inspired by Drag Queen Story Hour, a series of events that has been established in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles.