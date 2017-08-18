Production news round-up: The Exorcist comes to West End and Starlight Express performances announced

Musicals

Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Starlight Express is to return for a new workshop production. Members of the original creative team are set to reunite for three, concert-style workshop performances, which will take place at Lloyd Webber's the Other Palace in London, on September 14, 15 and 16.

Authors: Andrew Lloyd Webber (music), Richard Stilgoe (lyrics)

Producer: Other Palace

Aaron Sidwell is to join the cast of Wicked for its 2018 UK and Ireland tour as Fiyero. The production opens in Bristol on January 31, touring throughout the year. Full casting will be announced in September.

Authors: Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics), Winnie Holzman (book)

Director: Joe Mantello

Producers: Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, the Araca Group, Jon B Platt and David Stone

Suzanne Packer will join previously announced Noel Sullivan and John Owen Jones in upcoming Tiger Bay the Musical. It looks at the height of the South Wales coal trade and runs at the Cardiff Millennium Centre from November 13 to 25.

Author: Daf James (music), Michael Williams (book and lyrics)

Director: Melly Still

Producer: Wales Millennium Centre in association with Cape Town Opera

Plays

John Pielmeier’s stage adaptation of The Exorcist will transfer to London’s Phoenix Theatre later this year. It runs from October 20 to March 10.

Director: Sean Mathias

Design: Ana Fleischle (set), Tim Mitchell (lighting), Adam Cork (sound and music), Ben Hart (illusions)

Producer: Bill Kenwright

Tony Gardner, James Dreyfus and Alexandra Gilbreath will join Samantha Bond in the English language premiere of The Lie at Menier Chocolate Factory. It runs from September 14 to November 18, with press night on September 27.

Author: Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton (translation)

Director: Lindsay Posner

Producer: Menier Chocolate Factory

Patrice Naiambana, David Judge and Jonathan Livingstone will star in the upcoming tour of Harold Pinter’s play The Caretaker. It runs at Bristol Old Vic from September 9 to 30 before touring to Nuffield Southampton Theatres from October 10 to 14 and the Royal and Derngate Theatre in Northampton from October 17 to 28.

Author: Harold Pinter

Director: Christopher Haydon

Producers: Bristol Old Vic, Royal and Derngate, Northampton

Ellie Bamber, Jake Fairbrother, Jim Findley, Finbar Lynch, Tom McKay and Helena Wilson will join previously announced Nikki Amuka-Bird in Ibsen’s The Lady from the Sea. It runs at the Donmar Warehouse in London from October 12 to December 8, with press night on October 18.

Author: Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Elinor Cook

Director: Kwame Kwei-Armah

Producer: Donmar Warehouse

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of Duncan Macmillan’s People, Places and Things. Michael Balogun, Trevor Fox, Susan Lawson-Reynolds, Ekow Quartey, Andrew Sheridan, Imogen Slaughter, Aimee-Lou Wood and Matilda Ziegler join the previously announced Lisa Dwyer Hogg. It tours from September 22 to November 25.

Directors: Jeremy Herrin, Holly Race Roughan

Producers: Headlong, National Theatre, Home, Exeter Northcott

Full casting has been announced for a new adaptation of The Seagull at the Lyric Hammersmith in London from October 3 to November 4.

Author: Anton Chekhov, Simon Stephens (adaptation)

Director: Sean Holmes

Cast: Lloyd Cooney, Nicholas Gleaves, Lloyd Hutchinson and Raphael Sowole

Producer: Lyric Hammersmith

Full casting has been announced for Frantic Assembly and State Theatre Company South Australia’s critically acclaimed Things I Know To Be True ahead of its return to the UK from 27 September 2017. It will visit venues including the Oxford Playhouse, Leicester’s Curve, the Chester Storyhouse, the Lighthouse Poole and the Lyric Hammersmith in London, where it runs until February 3, 2018.

Author: Frantic Assembly

Directors: Scott Graham and Geordie Brookman

Producers: Frantic Assembly and State Theatre Company South Australia

Full casting has been announced for The Real Thing, a play about a playwright and actress couple. It will tour to locations including Cambridge, Bath, Edinburgh, Brighton and Guildford from September 6 to November 11.

Author: Tom Stoppard

Director: Stephen Unwin

Cast: Jackson-Smith, Rebecca Johnson, Santino Smith, Flora Spencer-Longhurst, Venice Van Someren and Kit Young

Producer: Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Cambridge Arts Theatre and Rose Theatre Kingston

Other

A children’s puppet show called Book Story will tour the UK from September 27 to October 1. It will visit locations including Havant, Kingston, Redbridge, Maidenhead and Deal.

Author/director: Ben Glasstone (book and music)

Producer: Monstro Theatre