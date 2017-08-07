New photos reveal Dominion Theatre’s £6 million refurbishment

Photographs have been released of the Dominion Theatre in London following a £6 million refurbishment.

The renovation includes a 4.3 metre high double sided LED screen, which is the largest and highest-resolution projecting screen on the exterior of a West End theatre.

All areas of the theatre, where An American in Paris is currently showing, were included in the restoration, including the installation of a new flying system and the enlargement of the orchestra pit to facilitate large scale productions.

1 of 8

All five bars and 95 toilets front of house have also been redone, and almost 1.2 acres of bespoke carpet were laid front of house.

More than 400 gallons of paint were used in the reconditioning of the gold detailing and plasterwork of the proscenium arch, auditorium ceiling, foyers and hospitality suites.

All of the theatre’s seats were reupholstered and additional polished handrails were added to aid accessibility inside the auditorium. The electrics and lighting fixtures also received an overhaul with the use of enough cable to stretch 4,500 times the length of the Eiffel Tower.

The Dominion Theatre first opened in 1929, and has also operated as a cinema in the past.