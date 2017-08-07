‘Rise and fall’ of Michael Barrymore to be subject of new musical

A new musical project about comedian Michael Barrymore is in development.

More More More is based on the rise and fall of the TV comedian, covering his “raucous public coming out, mutually abusive marriage, shifting sexuality and decades-long battle with addiction”.

Theatre company Working Birthday has put out a casting call for actors who can sing and perform multiple roles.

The musical is currently a research and development project, with two performances scheduled on September 26 and 27 at the Pleasance Theatre in London. It is not yet known whether the musical will be developed for a full run.

In the casting call, Working Birthday describe the musical as a “cross between Jersey Boys and Anna Nicole” telling “the true story of Barrymore's meteoric rise to superstardom, fall into addiction and accusations of murder”. It will use a mixture of classic 80s and 90s pop songs and original numbers.

The project has attracted some criticism, with the father of Stuart Lubbock, a man who was found dead in Barrymore’s pool, reportedly branding it “insensitive". It is unconfirmed whether Lubbock will appear as a character in the musical.

More More More is co-written by Natasha Sutton Williams and Bern Roche Farrelly, with music by Sutton Williams and direction by Lee Lyford. It is produced by Steph Weller.