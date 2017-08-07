New cast members announced for Matilda the Musical

David Shannon and Gina Beck are among new cast members announced for the London production of Matilda the Musical.

Shannon, whose previous credits include The Phantom of the Opera, will take on the role of Miss Trunchbull from September 12.

Beck will join the company as Miss Honey, opposite Tom Edden and Marianne Benedict as Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda the Musical is now in its sixth year in the West End, and is booking at the Cambridge Theatre until May 28, 2018.

Matilda will be embarking on a UK and Ireland tour in 2018, which will run alongside the West End production.

The full adult cast also includes Keisha Amponsa Banson, Richard Astbury, David Birch, Maria Graciano, Karina Hind, Peter Houston, and Katie Lee.

They will be joined by Vicki Lee Taylor, Kris Manuel, Bryan Mottram, Tom Muggeridge, Emma Robotham-Hunt, Simon Shorten, Biancha Szynal, Callum Train and Robert Tregoning. The new children’s cast is still to be announced.

Matilda the Musical is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and direction by Matthew Warchus.