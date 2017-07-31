The Stage launches BAME arts journalism placement

The Stage has announced a new, paid placement for a journalist from an ethnic minority background to work with its editorial team.

In partnership with the Act for Change project, The Stage is seeking to help address the under representation of black, Asian and minority ethnic arts journalists working in the profession.

The Stage is looking for an enthusiastic and talented BAME journalist at the start of their career to join its news desk for three months.

The successful candidate will work alongside The Stage's news team to create content for print and online – sourcing, reporting on and writing breaking news from the theatre industry as well as assisting with interviews, features and research.

Alistair Smith, editor of The Stage, said: “At a time when theatre is short of diverse voices and it is getting harder for aspiring journalists to get their first foot on the ladder, we’re delighted to be partnering with Act for Change to launch this paid, full-time journalism placement at The Stage. At the moment, it is a one-off, but – if we can find a sponsor to help support the initiative – we hope to turn the placement into an ongoing scheme.”

The role will be paid the London living wage and will be based at The Stage's offices in London Bridge.

Applications are open until August 11. For more information on how to apply click here.

The placement is a positive action scheme, under the Equality Act 2010.