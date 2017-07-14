Fun Home to have UK premiere as part of Young Vic’s new season

Five Tony award-winning musical Fun Home will have its UK premiere as part of the Young Vic’s new season.

The London theatre has also announced the world premiere of The Jungle by two playwrights who set up a theatre for refugees in the Calais migrant camp.

Other highlights from artistic director David Lan’s last season include a revival of The Brothers Size by Tarell Alvin McCraney and The Inheritance, a new play about gay life in contemporary New York.

Fun Home, which is based on the novel by Alison Bechdel and has music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, will run from June 18 to September 1, 2018.

Sam Gold will direct the musical, which made its debut at the Public Theater in New York in October 2013 followed by a Broadway run.

Lan said: “It was always obvious that the Young Vic is the natural London home for the phenomenon that is Fun Home.

“After five Tony awards and a Broadway run, we’re delighted to welcome Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron’s groundbreaking and immensely enjoyable musical adaptation of Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel about growing up gay in a close complicated family.”

The Young Vic and National Theatre co-production of The Jungle is written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, the founders of Good Chance theatre.

Stephen Daldry will direct the production, inspired by the playwrights’ experiences working with refugees, which will show in the theatre’s main house from December 7, to January 6, 2018.

Murphy said: “The play is obviously about many things, but the main thing was about hope. It is about the difficulties that arise when we try and help different kinds of people.

“The Jungle was a complicated place and Good Chance never said ‘this is what we think politically’ – instead we are seeking to examine different attitudes. We want our audiences to come from as many perspectives as possible and not to think of this as a ‘liberal luvvie play’.”

Robertson added: “There couldn’t be a place that is more divisive and polarised than the Jungle, we all think we know something about it whether that is the terrible conditions or something else.

“In the seven months we lived there we saw a different side, volunteers coming together and building something, the structures of a society forming.”

10% of tickets for The Jungle will be reserved for refugees to see the play.

The season announcement also includes My Name is Rachel Corrie, based on the writings of a 23-year-old American peace campaigner, which is edited by Alan Rickman and Katharine Viner. Josh Roche will direct.

The Brothers Size, by the writer of the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, will return to the Young Vic’s main house from January 19 to February 14, 2018.

Matthew Lopez’s new play The Inheritance, directed by Daldry, will show from March 2 to May 5.

These shows follow the previously announced return of Yerma with Billie Piper and a new production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Lan said: “My intention is always that the voices you hear at the Young Vic will be the most urgent, the most in need of being heard. Chance is that I happen to be in the right place at the right time to hear them.

“Patterns emerge: in all the shows in this new season you’ll hear voices from the edge – refugees, the black working class, young gay women, young gay men – engaged voices raised in protest and in discovery.”

The season at a glance:

The Jungle by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson

Directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin

December 7 – January 6, 2018, press night December 15

Main House

The Brothers Size by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Directed by Bijan Sheibani

January 19 – February 14, 2018, press night January 26

Main house

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez

Directed by Stephen Daldry

March 2 – May 5, 2018, press night March 28

Main House

Fun Home by Jeanine Tesori (music), Lisa Kron (book and lyrics)

Directed by Sam Gold

June 18 – September 1, 2018, press night June 27

Main House

My Name is Rachel Corrie, by Rachel Corrie edited by Alan Rickman and Katharine Viner

Directed by Josh Roche

September 29 – October 21, 2017, press night October 4

The Clare