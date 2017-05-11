Judges announced for charity West End bake-off

Barbara Windsor, actor Janie Dee and choreographer Arlene Phillips will judge this year’s charity West End bake-off competition.

The Stage is participating in the bake-off for the first time, competing against shows including School of Rock, Phantom of the Opera and Aladdin.

Other West End shows that will be entering themed cakes include The Girls, The Play That Goes Wrong, Mamma Mia, Kinky Boots and Half a Sixpence.

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, The Book of Mormon, and Les Miserables have also been confirmed for the 2017 contest, which raises money for umbrella charity Acting For Others, made up of 15 smaller theatre-related charities.

The event, which takes place in London at St Paul’s Church, known as the actors’ church, on May 20, is free for members of the public to attend with a suggested donation of £1.

Judging begins at 10.30am and the winners are announced at 11am, after which the bake-off will be open to the public to buy cakes and show memorabilia, and mingle with cast and crew from the shows.

Last year, 20 West End shows baked for Acting for Others and more than £6,000 was raised.