UK India Year of Culture has launched its programme, which includes a theatre festival in Edinburgh and performances at Shakespeare’s Globe and the Southbank Centre in London.

Celebrating 70 years of Indian independence and UK ties, the year-long programme from the British Council and Indian High Commission will see cultural activities take place across both countries throughout 2017.

A festival called Theatre and Storytelling will take place in August at Edinburgh’s Dance Base. Shows include a one-woman play called C Sharp, C Blunt by MD Pallavi.

Other highlights of UK India 2017 include Akvarious Productions’ theatre show A Friend’s Story at the Globe, and Dramanon Bangalore’s experimental play Akshayambara at the Southbank Centre and MAC Birmingham.

A number of dance shows will also take place across the country, including Sari by Daksha Sheth Dance Company, and Inter_rupted from Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company.

Additionally, contemporary dance group Company Wayne McGregor will tour its production Far to cities across India.

Matt Hancock, minister of state for digital and culture, said: “The UK and India have deep bonds, born of a shared history, and focussed on our close economic and cultural ties.

“The diverse array of cultural events that will be held in both countries over the coming year will strengthen these bonds and raise awareness about contemporary British and Indian culture.”