Billie Piper and Jamie Parker picked up the top acting accolades at the 2017 WhatsOnStage Awards, which saw Harry Potter and the Cursed Child scoop a record eight gongs.

Amber Riley picked up the best actress in a musical award for Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre, and Charlie Stemp won best actor in a musical for Half a Sixpence.

The ceremony also saw Noma Dumezweni take home the best supporting actress in a play award.

Half a Sixpence was the most successful musical, winning three awards.

Piper was awarded best actress in a play for her role in Yerma at the Young Vic, and Parker won best actor for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The winners were announced this evening at the Prince of Wales Theatre for the 17th annual WhatsOnStage Awards, which celebrate UK theatre over the past year.

They are voted for entirely by members of the public.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child led the awards this year with eight victories, a WhatsOnStage Award record for a play, including best new play, and best director for John Tiffany.

While Half a Sixpence was the most successful musical with three awards, it lost out in the best musical category to School of Rock.

Funny Girl was voted the best musical revival, while No Man’s Land, starring Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, won best play revival.

The award for best regional production went to Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s musical The Girls, which is soon to open in the West End, while The Last Five Years took home the best off-West End production award.

Nominations in full:

Best actor in a play

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER

Ian Hallard, The Boys in the Band

Ian McKellen, No Man’s Land

Kenneth Branagh, The Entertainer

Ralph Fiennes, Richard III

Best actress in a play

Billie Piper, Yerma - WINNER

Helen McCrory, The Deep Blue Sea

Lily James, Romeo and Juliet

Michelle Terry, Henry V

Pixie Lott, Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Best actor in a musical

Charlie Stemp, Half a Sixpence - WINNER

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Michael C Hall, Lazarus

Michael Xavier, Sunset Boulevard

Ramin Karimloo, Murder Ballad

Best actress in a musical

Amber Riley, Dreamgirls - WINNER

Carrie Hope Fletcher, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Devon-Elise Johnson, Half a Sixpence

Glenn Close, Sunset Boulevard

Sheridan Smith, Funny Girl

Best supporting actor in a play

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER

Derek Jacobi, Romeo and Juliet

Freddie Fox, Travesties

Jonjo O’Neill, Unreachable

Paul Thornley, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best supporting actress in a play

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER

Jenna Russell, Doctor Faustus

Meera Syal, Romeo and Juliet

Poppy Miller, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Vanessa Redgrave, Richard III

Best supporting actor in a musical

Trevor Dion Nicholas, Disney’s Aladdin - WINNER

Adam J Bernard, Dreamgirls

Ian Bartholomew, Half a Sixpence

Joel Montague, Funny Girl

Tyrone Huntley, Jesus Christ Superstar

Best supporting actress in a musical

Emma Williams, Half a Sixpence - WINNER

Amy Lennox, Lazarus

Rebecca Trehearn, Show Boat

Sophia Anne Caruso, Lazarus

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Murder Ballad

Best new play

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery

The Flick

The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures or iHo

The Mother

Best new musical

School of Rock - WINNER

Disney’s Aladdin

Dreamgirls

Groundhog Day

Half a Sixpence

Best Play Revival

No Man's Land - WINNER

The Boys in the Band

The Deep Blue Sea

The Dresser

Travesties

Best musical revival

Funny Girl - WINNER

Jesus Christ Superstar

Ragtime

Show Boat

Sunset Boulevard

Best direction

John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER

Casey Nicholaw, Disney’s Aladdin

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day

Michael Mayer, Funny Girl

Rachel Kavanaugh, Half a Sixpence

Best choreography

Andrew Wright, Half a Sixpence - WINNER

Casey Nicholaw, Disney’s Aladdin

Casey Nicholaw, Dreamgirls

Drew McOnie, Jesus Christ Superstar

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day

Best costume design

Gregg Barnes, Disney’s Aladdin - WINNER

Gregg Barnes, Dreamgirls

Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Matthew Wright, Funny Girl

Paul Brown, Half a Sixpence

Best set design

Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER

Bob Crowley, Disney’s Aladdin

Lez Brotherston, Show Boat

Miriam Buether, Wild

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day

Best lighting design

Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER

Charlie Morgan Jones, Little Shop of Horrors

Hugh Vanstone, Groundhog Day

Jack Weir, The Boys in the Band

Natasha Katz, Disney’s Aladdin

Best video design

Finn Ross and Ash Woodward, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER

Andrzej Goulding, Groundhog Day

Finn Ross for The Tempest, RSC

Laura Perrett, Murder Ballad

Tal Yarden, Lazarus

Best off-West End production

The Last Five Years (St James Theatre) - WINNER

The Boys in the Band (Park Theatre)

Grey Gardens (Southwark Playhouse)

Side Show (Southwark Playhouse)

Ragtime (Charing Cross Theatre)

Best Regional Production

The Girls (National Tour) - WINNER

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (National Tour)

Flowers for Mrs Harris (Crucible Theatre, Sheffield)

The Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic)

Rent (National Tour/St James Theatre)

Equity award for services to theatre

Cameron Mackintosh