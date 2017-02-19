Billie Piper and Jamie Parker win top prizes at WhatsOnStage Awards
Billie Piper and Jamie Parker picked up the top acting accolades at the 2017 WhatsOnStage Awards, which saw Harry Potter and the Cursed Child scoop a record eight gongs.
Amber Riley picked up the best actress in a musical award for Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre, and Charlie Stemp won best actor in a musical for Half a Sixpence.
The ceremony also saw Noma Dumezweni take home the best supporting actress in a play award.
Half a Sixpence was the most successful musical, winning three awards.
Piper was awarded best actress in a play for her role in Yerma at the Young Vic, and Parker won best actor for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
The winners were announced this evening at the Prince of Wales Theatre for the 17th annual WhatsOnStage Awards, which celebrate UK theatre over the past year.
They are voted for entirely by members of the public.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child led the awards this year with eight victories, a WhatsOnStage Award record for a play, including best new play, and best director for John Tiffany.
While Half a Sixpence was the most successful musical with three awards, it lost out in the best musical category to School of Rock.
Funny Girl was voted the best musical revival, while No Man’s Land, starring Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, won best play revival.
The award for best regional production went to Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s musical The Girls, which is soon to open in the West End, while The Last Five Years took home the best off-West End production award.
Nominations in full:
Best actor in a play
Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER
Ian Hallard, The Boys in the Band
Ian McKellen, No Man’s Land
Kenneth Branagh, The Entertainer
Ralph Fiennes, Richard III
Best actress in a play
Billie Piper, Yerma - WINNER
Helen McCrory, The Deep Blue Sea
Lily James, Romeo and Juliet
Michelle Terry, Henry V
Pixie Lott, Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Best actor in a musical
Charlie Stemp, Half a Sixpence - WINNER
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
Michael C Hall, Lazarus
Michael Xavier, Sunset Boulevard
Ramin Karimloo, Murder Ballad
Best actress in a musical
Amber Riley, Dreamgirls - WINNER
Carrie Hope Fletcher, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Devon-Elise Johnson, Half a Sixpence
Glenn Close, Sunset Boulevard
Sheridan Smith, Funny Girl
Best supporting actor in a play
Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER
Derek Jacobi, Romeo and Juliet
Freddie Fox, Travesties
Jonjo O’Neill, Unreachable
Paul Thornley, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best supporting actress in a play
Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER
Jenna Russell, Doctor Faustus
Meera Syal, Romeo and Juliet
Poppy Miller, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Vanessa Redgrave, Richard III
Best supporting actor in a musical
Trevor Dion Nicholas, Disney’s Aladdin - WINNER
Adam J Bernard, Dreamgirls
Ian Bartholomew, Half a Sixpence
Joel Montague, Funny Girl
Tyrone Huntley, Jesus Christ Superstar
Best supporting actress in a musical
Emma Williams, Half a Sixpence - WINNER
Amy Lennox, Lazarus
Rebecca Trehearn, Show Boat
Sophia Anne Caruso, Lazarus
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Murder Ballad
Best new play
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER
The Comedy About A Bank Robbery
The Flick
The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures or iHo
The Mother
Best new musical
School of Rock - WINNER
Disney’s Aladdin
Dreamgirls
Groundhog Day
Half a Sixpence
Best Play Revival
No Man's Land - WINNER
The Boys in the Band
The Deep Blue Sea
The Dresser
Travesties
Best musical revival
Funny Girl - WINNER
Jesus Christ Superstar
Ragtime
Show Boat
Sunset Boulevard
Best direction
John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER
Casey Nicholaw, Disney’s Aladdin
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day
Michael Mayer, Funny Girl
Rachel Kavanaugh, Half a Sixpence
Best choreography
Andrew Wright, Half a Sixpence - WINNER
Casey Nicholaw, Disney’s Aladdin
Casey Nicholaw, Dreamgirls
Drew McOnie, Jesus Christ Superstar
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day
Best costume design
Gregg Barnes, Disney’s Aladdin - WINNER
Gregg Barnes, Dreamgirls
Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Matthew Wright, Funny Girl
Paul Brown, Half a Sixpence
Best set design
Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER
Bob Crowley, Disney’s Aladdin
Lez Brotherston, Show Boat
Miriam Buether, Wild
Rob Howell, Groundhog Day
Best lighting design
Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER
Charlie Morgan Jones, Little Shop of Horrors
Hugh Vanstone, Groundhog Day
Jack Weir, The Boys in the Band
Natasha Katz, Disney’s Aladdin
Best video design
Finn Ross and Ash Woodward, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - WINNER
Andrzej Goulding, Groundhog Day
Finn Ross for The Tempest, RSC
Laura Perrett, Murder Ballad
Tal Yarden, Lazarus
Best off-West End production
The Last Five Years (St James Theatre) - WINNER
The Boys in the Band (Park Theatre)
Grey Gardens (Southwark Playhouse)
Side Show (Southwark Playhouse)
Ragtime (Charing Cross Theatre)
Best Regional Production
The Girls (National Tour) - WINNER
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (National Tour)
Flowers for Mrs Harris (Crucible Theatre, Sheffield)
The Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic)
Rent (National Tour/St James Theatre)
Equity award for services to theatre
Cameron Mackintosh