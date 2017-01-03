Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock broke box office records on both sides of the Atlantic in the final week of 2016.

The musical, which opened at the New London Theatre in the West End in November, broke the venue's box office record set by previous resident War Horse in the week to December 31.

Data collected by The Stage suggested that an average of just 1% of tickets remained unsold for performances in December.

Lloyd Webber said: "Congrats to the School of Rock teams for smashing box office records on both sides of the Atlantic. Keep sticking it to the man.”

On Broadway, where the show is in its second year, the production broke its own record at the Winter Garden Theatre. It grossed $2,022,136 in the week ending December 31. Lloyd Webber's other shows in New York, The Phantom of the Opera and Cats, also broke box office records at their respective venues in the same week.

Based on the 2003 film of the same name, School of Rock has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes. It is directed by Laurence Connor and produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber for the Really Useful Group and Warner Music Group and Access Industries.