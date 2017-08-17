Darlington Hippodrome has unveiled a new exhibition celebrating the history and architecture of its Edwardian building, as it prepares to reopen after a £11.7 million refurbishment.

The theatre, which was built in 1907, is at the centre of a new exhibition exploring external and internal features of the 110-year-old venue, the succession of managers and directors it has had and their impacts on the building, as well as behind-the-scenes images of the restoration.

The Hippodrome has been closed since May 2016 to remodel its auditorium, increasing the capacity from 900 to 1,000, as well as expanding its backstage facilities to allow bigger touring shows.

Plans also include building a new entrance, two lifts for disabled access, and its first dedicated green room for actors, enabled by a £20,000 donation.

The Darlington Hippodrome, which was called Darlington Civic Theatre before its restoration project, will reopen in the autumn.

The exhibition, called Moving Forward, Looking Back: A History of the Hippodrome, runs until September 7 at the Crown Street Art Gallery in Darlington.

The organisation will be hosting two one-house talks alongside the exhibition – on September 1 and 6 – to discuss the restoration process.