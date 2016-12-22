Shortlist revealed for The Stage Awards 2017

Sonia Friedman, Bristol Old Vic, the Menier Chocolate Factory and Graeae Theatre Company are among the nominees of The Stage Awards 2017, in association with Integro.

Friedman, whose productions in the past year have included Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Dreamgirls, is nominated for producer of the year, a category she has won for the past two years.

She is shortlisted alongside Kenny Wax, producer of The Play That Goes Wrong and Fiery Angel, which produced the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's West End season.

Elsewhere, the Menier Chocolate Factory, the Old Vic and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre are up for London theatre of the year, while Bristol Old Vic, Sheffield Theatres and the Mercury Theatre in Colchester will battle it out for regional theatre of the year.

In the theatre building of the year category, the King's Cross Theatre is nominated for a second consecutive year, vying with the Royal Court in Liverpool and London's Tara Theatre.

Tara is also up for the sustainability award, one of two new categories for 2017, alongside the London Theatre Consortium and theatre company the Handlebards.

Other categories include the innovation award – also new for 2017 – the international award, fringe award and school of the year, with nominees including the New Diorama Theatre, Hope Mill Theatre, Graeae and Musical Theatre Academy.

Announcing the nominees, Alistair Smith, print editor of The Stage and chair of the judging panel, said: "The Stage Awards are the only theatre awards that celebrate the whole stunning spectrum of theatre, encompassing London, regional, fringe and international work.

"Our exceptional shortlist this year is a blend of big and small, established and new. It ranges from Sonia Friedman, the commercial impresario behind West End mega-hit Harry Potter, to the Hope Mill, a bijou fringe theatre located in a former Manchester cotton mill.

"It’s also exciting to introduce two new categories this year – the sustainability award and the innovation award – for which we also have a spectacular range of nominees. Together, these thrillingly diverse companies represent the very best of what theatre is today."

Read the full shortlist, with citations from our judges

The Stage Awards 2017 take place on January 27 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The shortlist in full:

Regional theatre of the year

Bristol Old Vic

Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Sheffield Theatres

London theatre of the year

Menier Chocolate Factory

The Old Vic

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Fringe theatre of the year

Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Hope Theatre, London

New Diorama Theatre, London

Theatre building of the year

King’s Cross Theatre

Royal Court Theatre, Liverpool

Tara Theatre, London

Producer of the year

Fiery Angel

Kenny Wax Productions

Sonia Friedman Productions

School of the year

Musical Theatre Academy, London

Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Cardiff

Urdang Academy, London

International award

Big in Belgium season at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Graeae Theatre Company

Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures

Sustainability award

London Theatre Consortium

Tara Theatre, London

The Handlebards

Innovation award

Complicite

Les Enfants Terribles and Emma Brunjes Productions

New Diorama Theatre