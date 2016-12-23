Ralf Little joins cast of NT’s Ugly Lies the Bone

Ralf Little has been cast in the European premiere of Ugly Lies the Bone at the National Theatre.

He joins the previously announced Kate Fleetwood, and the cast also includes Kris Marshall, Buffy Davis and Olivia Darnley.

The European premiere of Lindsey Ferrentino's play opens in the Lyttelton on March 1, with previews from February 22.

The production is directed by Tricycle Theatre artistic director Indhu Rubasingham, who returns to the NT after directing The Motherf**ker with the Hat in 2015.

Set design is by Es Devlin, with lighting by Oliver Fenwick, sound by Ben and Max Ringham, costumes by Johanna Coe and video design by Luke Halls.